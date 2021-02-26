Beyond Meat agrees to partnerships with McDonald’s, Taco Bell, more

(ABC4) – The plant-based meat company Beyond Meat says it will partner with McDonald’s, Taco Bell, and other fast-food chains in the coming years.

A Thursday release says Beyond Meat has established a three-year global strategic agreement with McDonald’s for the McPlant, a plant-based burger being tested in select McDonald’s across the world.

In addition, the company says the pair will explore co-developing other plant-based menu items, like options for chicken, pork, and eggs, as part of McDonald’s McPlant platform.

In 2019, the companies began testing a sandwich in Canada with a plant-based patty.

“Our new McPlant platform is all about giving customers more choices when they visit McDonald’s,” says Francesca DeBiase, McDonald’s Executive Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer. “We’re excited to work with Beyond Meat to drive innovation in this space, and entering into this strategic agreement is an important step on our journey to bring delicious, high quality, plant-based menu items to our customers.”

Beyond Meat has also announced a partnership with Yum! Brands, the parent company for KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell. The partnership includes offering plant-based protein menu items only found at these restaurants over the next several years.

“We are honored to enter into a global strategic partnership with Yum! Brands, one of the world’s largest restaurant companies. We look forward to expanding our work with the teams at Yum’s iconic KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands to together bring truly delicious plant-based product innovation to consumers,” says Ethan Brown, Beyond Meat Founder & CEO.

KFC was the first national fast-food restaurant in the U.S. to introduce plant-based chicken when it tested Beyond Fried Chicken in the Atlanta area in 2019. Since then, the plant-based option has expanded to other cities.

In 2020, Pizza Hut launched Beyond Italian Sausage Pizza and the Great Beyond Pizza nationwide, becoming the first national pizza chain to introduce plant-based meat pizza.

More details about the agreement are still under discussion, according to a Thursday release.

In January, Beyond Meat and PepsiCo announced a joint venture to develop snacks and drinks made from plant-based proteins.