ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — An Arkansas family is looking for help to get their loved one home from Utah after a six-year care facility stay.

Lance Mosely was in a car accident in Arkansas six years ago when he was paralyzed from the chest down. His insurance at the time would not continue to pay for his hospital care in Arkansas and there were no facilities near his family that could meet his needs. His family made the hard decision to transfer him to a care center in St. George.

Now, the family is facing an even harder situation. In early October, Lance suffered a stroke and a brain bleed. Now, his best friend Kali Elis is hoping someone out there can help her and Lance’s family get him home for the holidays so they can be closer to him, monitor his care, and hopefully help him heal.

Ellis, who has spent countless hours with Mosely here in Utah just wants him home where he can begin the long healing process.

“We want him to come home so his friends and family can make sure he can get the proper care that he needs,” said Ellis. “With him being so far away it is hard for us to manage his health.”

Ellis says the process to get Lance home is a costly one and complicated. She estimates the cost to get Lance back to Arkansas between $30,000 to $40,000.

“Any ground transportation is out. They have to do the medical flight,” Ellis told ABC4. “You have to have the nurses, the respiratory therapist, you have to have the ventilator, the bed, all of that plus – the ground transportation to and from the hospital to the airport and then when he gets there the ground transportation to the facility where he’s going to.”

If you are interested in helping get Lance Moseley home to his family and friends, you can visit the GoFundMe page set up for donations here.