Bernie Sanders becoming Inauguration Day bobblehead

Former presidential candidate, Senator Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) sits in the bleachers on Capitol Hill before Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(ABC4) – Senator Bernie Sanders caused a stir on social media during President Joe Biden’s inauguration, showing up in a simple brown coat and a pair of eye-catching mittens.

While he’s been featured in numerous memes, the Vermont senator will also be turned into a bobblehead.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Wisconsin has unveiled a Bernie Sanders Inauguration Day Bobblehead. It commemorates his Inauguration Day look, including his face mask, mittens, and winter coat sitting in a folding chair on the white podium base.

The Bernie bobbleheads are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store.

According to the Museum, political bobbleheads were some of the earliest bobbleheads available starting in 1960 with John F. Kennedy.

This is the second Sen. Sanders bobblehead produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. In 2016, they released a Bernie Sanders for President. It’s now sold out.

To purchase the Sanders bobblehead, click here.

The most recent Sanders bobblehead follows a string of recent bobbleheads commemorating viral moments. Others include former Vice President Mike Pence Fly Bobblehead, released after the Vice President debate, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, which became the best-selling bobblehead within a week of release.

In addition to the Sanders bobblehead, the Museum says it will release several bobbleheads commemorating the new administration over the next several weeks, including a Joe Biden and Kamala Harris dual bobblehead, a Joe Biden White House base bobblehead, the first bobblehead of Dr. Jill Biden, and bobbleheads of the Biden family’s dogs, Champ and Major.

“As soon as one of our employees alerted us to the viral pictures of Bernie, we checked out Twitter and knew we had to get to work,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar says. “We think this will be another fun bobblehead to put a smile on people’s faces!”