Bengals dedicating Super Bowl performance to Harambe, the late gorilla, player says

CINCINNATI, Ohio (ABC4) – When the Cincinnati Bengals take the field against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI, they’ll be playing for a higher purpose.

According to Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard, the team will be dedicating their performance to Harambe, the gorilla who was shot by police at the Cincinnati Zoo in 2016.

Harambe’s death, which came after Cincinnati Police responded to an incident at the zoo in which a 3-year-old boy fell into the animal’s enclosure and was held and dragged by the primate, became a viral point of conversation and controversy in May 2016.

Many, many memes soon followed as well.

Appearing on Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take podcast, Hubbard was ribbed about whether or not the team would be playing for Harambe in the championship game on Feb. 13. Hubbard, perhaps playing along with the joke, perhaps not (that’s the beauty of the meme) responded affimatively.

“Sweet Prince, I mean, that’s our guy. That’s our hero,” Hubbard answered, referring to Harambe’s meme-worthy nickname. “I think that’s known, kind of goes without saying. You know, we’re doing this for him.”

The Bengals advanced to the Super Bowl by knocking off Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game last week. They’ll face the Rams, the NFC Championships, at L.A.’s home field, SoFi Stadium, in less than two weeks.

And perhaps by winning and dedicating the team’s first championship to Harambe, the Bengals may set the universe back in order.

And spark many, many more memes about the deceased ‘Sweet Prince.’