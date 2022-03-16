(ABC4) – American WNBA star Brittney Griner has still not returned home after being detained in Moscow amid the war in Ukraine.

Brittney Griner was last seen on camera walking through an airport just outside of Moscow. The footage shows her towering over customs agents at 6’9″.

She is last seen shaking her head at a customs agent – and a Russian mugshot of Griner appears on our TV screens weeks later.

The 31-year-old athlete is widely considered the best in her sport, and though it has been a month since her detention, little is currently known about her circumstances.

Some are upset about a lack of coverage, saying that if she were a male athlete of her stature, the news would be front-page across nearly every sports news outlet in the U.S.

Melissa Isaacson, a sportswriter and professor at Northwestern University in Illinois, says she is “the best of the best,” and that “she’s every bit the Tom Brady of her sport.”

Her accomplishments include winning a college championship, WNBA and Euroleague titles and an Olympic gold medal.

Griner is also the first openly gay athlete to be endorsed by Nike.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 08: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury celebrates with Mercury President Vince Kozar after the team defeated the Las Vegas Aces 87-84 in Game Five of the 2021 WNBA Playoffs semifinals to win the series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on October 8, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

SAITAMA, JAPAN – AUGUST 08: Brittney Griner #15 of Team United States takes a selfie with her teammates and their gold medals during the Women's Basketball medal ceremony on day sixteen of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games at Saitama Super Arena on August 08, 2021 in Saitama, Japan.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – AUGUST 31: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury high fives fans following the WNBA game against the Chicago Sky at the Footprint Center on August 31, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Sky 103-83.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury durring pregame warmups at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.

DENVER, CO – APRIL 03: Brittney Griner #42 of the Baylor Bears celebrates after she cuts down a piece of the net after they won 80-61 against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the National Final game of the 2012 NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship at Pepsi Center on April 3, 2012 in Denver, Colorado.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 08: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury kisses her wife Cherelle Griner in the stands after the Mercury defeated the Las Vegas Aces 87-84 in Game Five of the 2021 WNBA Playoffs semifinals to win the series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on October 8, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 06: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury during the first half in Game Four of the 2021 WNBA semifinals at Footprint Center on October 06, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 13: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury celebrates with fans following Game Two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 13, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Sky 91-86 in overtime.

Her detention is particularly precarious given Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and it’s causing many to look at why she was there in the first place.

Nearly half of WNBA players compete overseas during the off-season as a way to make more money – reportedly earning five times more in Russia than in the U.S.

NBA stars make an estimate of 200 times more than the maximum WNBA salary.

Although Griner was arrested due to having hashish oil vape cartridges in her luggage, many people are upset that she was there in the first place, citing gender inequality as the reason.

Her disappearance is still the most important issue at the moment, and U.S. congressman John Garamendi states, “We don’t want Ms. Griner to become a pawn in the political battle that’s being waged throughout the world right now.”

Russia has reportedly blocked consular access to Griner for the U.S. embassy.

Additionally, drug charges can carry a sentence of up to 10 years in Russia.

Over 60,000 people have signed a petition demanding the U.S. government to prioritize Griner’s return, and to treat her like any other sports icon.

Click here to sign the petition for Brittney Griner’s safe return to the U.S.