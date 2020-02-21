Live Now
Bakersfield man reported missing was last seen in Las Vegas on Feb. 8

by: Jose Franco

Jack Poush / Photo: Poush family

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County sheriff’s deputies are asking for help to find a Bakersfield man who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Officials are looking for Jack Poush, 64. According to Poush’s family, he was in Las Vegas, Nevada on Feb. 8 and lost contact with him.

Poush was driving a 2016 burgundy Nissan Altima with a Green Bay Packers license plate frame and California plates. His family says he needs to take medication and say he may be disoriented.

Poush is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with blue eyes and blonde hair. He also has multiple tattoos.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.

