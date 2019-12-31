‘Baby Shark’ creators release Navajo version of viral video

Creators of the popular video “Baby Shark,” whose song was played at the World Series in October, have released a version in Navajo.

Pinkfong, a brand of the South Korea company SmartStudy, said Sunday the video is available online and was created following auditions from Navajo actors.

SmartStudy worked with the Navajo Nation Museum in Window Rock, Arizona, to create a new version of the widely popular tune about a family of sharks.

Navajo Baby Shark, is the 20th language version of Baby Shark. The Navajo Nation is the largest Native American reservation in the U.S. The Navajo word for shark translates to “angry fish.”

In this Sept. 29, 2019, file photo, a fan wears a shark hat as Washington Nationals’ Gerardo Parra comes up to bat in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians at Nationals Park in Washington. Creators of the viral video “Baby Shark,” whose “doo doo doo” song was played at the World Series in October, are developing a version in Navajo. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

In this Dec. 8, 2019 photo, Katrina Begay practicing lines with her daughter Drew Wilson at “Baby Shark” auditions at the Navajo Nation Museum in Window Rock, Ariz. Begay and her daughter traveled from Rock Point, Ariz., to audition for the roles of Mama Shark and Baby Shark. (Alma E. Hernandez/Gallup Independent via AP)

In this Dec. 8, 2019, photo, the Mama Shark script given to the women auditioning for Mama Shark at the Navajo Nation Museum in Window Rock, Ariz., with the English and Navajo versions printed on it. Several men, women and elders from the Navajo Nation auditioned in December for a singing role in the Navajo language version of the globally popular “Baby Shark” song produced on You-Tube by PinkFong, which is part of SmartStudy, a South Korean company. (Alma E. Hernandez/Gallup Independent via AP)

