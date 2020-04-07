Auto insurance companies return $800 million in premiums because no one is driving

National
(CNN) – Some auto insurance companies are giving money back to their customers because people are driving less during the pandemic.

Allstate says it will refund about 15 percent of premiums paid by costumers in April and May for a total of $600 million.

American Family Insurance says it’s giving back about $50 per car — for a total of $200 million.

Both insurance companies say they are expanding coverage for customers who use their own vehicles to deliver food and medicine during the COVID-19 outbreak.

It’s unclear if other insurers will follow suit, but Progressive says it is exploring options.

