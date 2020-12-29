Authorities search for missing Arizona man

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT MOHAVE, Ariz. (ABC4) – Arizona authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man last seen on Dec. 23.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Friedrich Picou was last seen at the intersection of El Rodeo Road and Robie Road.

He was wearing a black sweatshirt, a long sleeve dark gray and maroon t-shirt, blue jeans, and gray running shoes.

Anyone with information about Friedrich is encouraged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 or call our toll free number at 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR#20-048178.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

How to Help During the Holidays

More Toys for Tots