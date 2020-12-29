FORT MOHAVE, Ariz. (ABC4) – Arizona authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man last seen on Dec. 23.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Friedrich Picou was last seen at the intersection of El Rodeo Road and Robie Road.
He was wearing a black sweatshirt, a long sleeve dark gray and maroon t-shirt, blue jeans, and gray running shoes.
Anyone with information about Friedrich is encouraged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 or call our toll free number at 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR#20-048178.
Latest Stories
- UTAH CORONAVIRUS: Rolling 7-day average jumps as 16 new deaths reported
- Man trespasses, tries to climb on moving train at Union Pacific’s Provo Yard
- Should those with underlying health conditions get the COVID-19 vaccine?
- Where to go sledding in Salt Lake County
- Authorities search for missing Arizona man