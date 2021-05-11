Attorneys General urge Facebook to drop plans for pre-teen Instagram

WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC4) – A letter to Mark Zuckerberg from a coalition of state attorneys general, including Utah’s Sean Reyes, is urging Facebook to reconsider its plans for an Instagram intended for pre-teens.

The National Association of Attorneys General wrote a 6-page letter addressed to Zuckerberg’s office at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California, asking the tech company to abandon plans for a version of Instagram intended for users under 13 years old.

The letter cites a range of concerns, including previous issues that Facebook has had protecting children on its platform as well as the negative emotional and mental impact that social media is believed to have.

Facebook acquired Instagram, the popular photo and video-sharing social media platform, for $1 billion in 2012.

In March, Zuckerberg, Facebook’s founder, said at a congressional hearing that his company was working on an Instagram for kids under 13 and that the platform would have deep capacities for parental control and visibility.