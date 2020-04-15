Attorney General takes over Tammy Daybell death investigation

ST. ANTHONY, ID (ABC4 News) – The Attorney General’s office has taken over the investigation into Tammy Daybell, who died suddenly on Oct 19, 2019 in Salem, Utah, according to a letter obtained by EastIdahoNews.com.

Her husband Chad Daybell and his current wife Lori Vallow-Daybell are both person’s of interest and will be investigated for conspiracy and murder by the Idaho Attorney General’s Office.

Chad and Tammy Daybell | Facebook (East Idaho News)

East Idaho News said the Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Marcia Murdoch’s sent a letter on April 7 to Deputy Attorney General Colleen Zahn requesting their office assist in the investigation of Tammy Daybell’s death.

Investigators in the Tammy Daybell case have now ruled her death to be suspicious and her body was exhumed from the Springville Evergreen Cemetery in December. Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries said they are still waiting on the results of her autopsy.

Chad Daybell married Lori Vallow two weeks after his wife’s death.

Zahn stated the attorney general’s office will take charge of the case without the assistance of local prosecutors. The letter was signed by Murdoch on April 9.

According to the letter, all decisions regarding the case will now be the responsibility of the Attorney General.

Chad has not been arrested while Lori remains at the Madison County Jail on two first-degree felony counts of child abandonment involving her two children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, who have been missing since September.

