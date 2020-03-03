At least 22 killed after tornado rips through downtown Nashville; widespread damage reported

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Middle Tennessee was hit by tornado overnight Monday into Tuesday morning after severe storms moved through the area.

The tornado passed through downtown Nashville around 1 a.m. The path of the storm traveled almost exactly to a 1998 tornado that hit East Nashville.

At least 22 people have been killed, according to the Associated Press.

One victim was killed in Benton County when a mobile home was picked up and thrown into a field.

Chief Anderson reports that the 2 persons killed in Nashville were struck by debris on McFerrin Street. An adult female victim died at the scene. An adult male victim died after arriving at a local hospital. We are working on confirming their identities. pic.twitter.com/Ip0R8LXgxm — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 3, 2020

Some of the hardest-hit areas in the storm include Centennial Boulevard and Briley Parkway in West Nashville, where there were reports of heavy damage to planes at John C. Tune Airport. Several hangars have been destroyed and power lines are down. The public is advised to say away from John C. Tune until further notice.

Overturned tractor-trailers littered the interstates on Interstate 24 near Antioch and Interstate 40 near Mt. Juliet.

About 50,000 people are without power and 15 polling stations are being moved so people can still vote today.

Metro Nashville Public Schools are closed Tuesday.

Metro Schools will be closed on Tuesday, March 3 due to the tornado damage throughout Nashville. District offices will remain open and 12 month employees should report. More information on school closures available at https://t.co/JYTaiJb2ph — Metro Schools (@MetroSchools) March 3, 2020

Longtime businesses such as Basement East in East Nashville and Jack Brown’s in Germantown were flattened. Five Points neighborhood in East Nashville is reportedly half-destroyed.

Nashville EOC was partially activated Tuesday morning to respond to emergency calls and damage following the severe weather. Representatives from OEM, Nashville Fire Department, Mayor’s Office, Metropolitan Police Department, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, Metro Water Services, Metro Storm Water, Metro Public Works, Emergency Communications, Metro Nashville Public Schools, Metro ITS, Planning/GIS Department, Metro Codes, Engineers as well as NES are gathering in the EOC to monitor damage reports and respond to emergency calls around the county.

Mt. Juliet was also hard hit with multiple people reportedly injured and multiple homes damaged.

An emergency shelter with running water is open for residents displaced by the storms at Nashville Farmer’s Market on 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd in Nashville.

Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton reports multiple homes were damaged and several people were injured in that area.

