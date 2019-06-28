Assisted living seniors create ‘human rainbow’ in honor of Pride month

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Seniors at an assisted living and memory care community created a “human rainbow” in honor of Pride month and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.

The group of seniors at Rosecastle of Citrus, located at 279 N. Lecanto Highway in Lecanto, Florida, enjoyed a rainbow brunch as part of their celebration Friday morning.

In addition to this event, the Roscastle of Citrus’ management company, Affinity Living Group, announced its company-wide sexuality and gender education initiative.

The company says LGBTQ elders are often afraid to speak out in a long-term care setting, and that is something they hope to alleviate with its initiative and other events like the “human rainbow” and rainbow brunch.