‘Arrested Development’ actor Jessica Walter dies at 80

Jessica Walter attends the LA Premiere of “Arrested Development” Season Five at Raleigh Studios Hollywood on Thursday, May 17, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jessica Walter, who played a scheming matriarch in TV’s “Arrested Development,” has died. She was 80.

Walter’s death was confirmed Thursday by her daughter, Brooke Bowman.

The actor’s best-known film roles included playing the stalker in Clint Eastwood’s 1971 thriller, “Play Misty for Me.”

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 21: Alia Shawkat and Jessica Walter take part in SiriusXM’s Town Hall with The Cast of Arrested Development hosted by SiriusXM’s Jessica Shaw at SiriusXM Studio on May 21, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 17: (L-R) Portia de Rossi (L) and Jessica Walter attend the after party for the premiere of Netflix’s ‘Arrested Development’ Season 5 at Netflix FYSee Theater on May 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 17: Jessica Walter attends the premiere of Netflix’s ‘Arrested Development’ Season 5 at Netflix FYSee Theater on May 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Walter’s daughter said the actor will be remembered for her work and for her wit, class and love of life.

Walter’s feature debut was in the 1964 film “Lilith,” with Warren Beatty, Jean Seberg and Gene Hackman, who was also on his first film.

She also snagged a role in John Frankenheimer’s racing epic “Grand Prix,” from 1966, as the glamorous but discontented wife of a Formula One racer who falls for another driver. That same year she appeared in Sidney Lumet’s “The Group,” a female-led ensemble about the graduates of a prestigious university (Walter played the catty Libby), and acted for Lumet again in 1968’s “Bye Bye Braverman.”