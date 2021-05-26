Arrest warrant issued for Marilyn Manson

FILE – Marilyn Manson attends the 9th annual “Home for the Holidays” benefit concert on Dec. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. Manson was dropped by his record label Monday after his ex-fiancé, the actor Evan Rachel Wood, accused him of sexual and other physical abuse. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

GILFORD, N.H. (ABC4) – Police in New Hampshire have issued an arrest warrant for Marilyn Manson, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, for alleged simple assault.

Gilford Police say the warrant stems from a 2019 incident at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion. Manson had been performing at the pavilion on August 18, 2019, when the alleged assaults involving a videographer occurred.

The videographer, subcontracted by a New Hampshire-based company to video the concert, had been in the stage pit area when the alleged assaults occurred. Police say the allegations are not sexual in nature.

According to TMZ, Manson allegedly spit at the videographer.

“Mr. Warner, his agent and legal counsel have been aware of the warrant for some time and no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer pending charges,” Gilford Police say.

Manson has been making headlines recently amid allegations of domesitc violence and abuse.

In February, the Associated Press reports detectives were investigating allegations against Manson in relation to incidents that occurred about a decade ago in West Hollywood. This came just weeks after Manson was dropped from his record label after his ex-fiancé Evan Rachel Wood accused him of sexual and other physical abuse.