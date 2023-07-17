YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (ABC4) — An Arizona woman, 47, was gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park on Monday, July 17, according to the National Park Service.

Officials said the incident happened during the morning near the Lake Lodge Cabins on the north shore of Lake Yellowstone.

The woman was reportedly walking with one other person in a field in front of the cabins when she spotted two bison. The two individuals turned to walk away, but one of the bison “charged and gored the woman,” a release stated.

She was significantly injured in the event, officials said, sustaining injuries to her chest and abdomen before being airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Officials said it is not known how close she and the other person were to the bison when it charged.

This incident is currently under investigation. The woman’s condition is unknown at this time.

“Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild and can be dangerous when approached,” the release stated. “When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space. Stay more than 25 yards (23 m) away from all large animals – bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes – and at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves.”

Officials said that bison are more dangerous during mating season, which is from mid-July through mid-August. They reportedly can become more quickly agitated during this time, so be more cautious and give them more space than normal.

“Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans,” the release stated.

The last reported incident of this kind happened on June 28, 2022, making this the first of 2023. To read more about how to handle yourself around wildlife, visit the park’s website here.