SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — An Arizona man is facing federal charges after allegedly kidnapping a Layton teen last December.

Tadashi Kura Kojima, also known as Aaron Michael Zeman, 26, was indicted in the U.S. District Court of Utah on Wednesday, Jan. 25. He is charged with kidnapping and transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Layton police issued an AMBER Alert on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, for a missing 13-year-old boy believed to be abducted by a man after the two allegedly became acquainted on the internet.

The next day, authorities found Kojima and the missing boy at a gas station in Grand Island, Neb., approximately 11 hours away from Utah, at about 3 a.m. local time. Officers from the Grand Island Police Department arrested Kojima and worked with Layton police to reunite the boy with his family.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the affidavit, the boy’s father informed police that the 13-year-old was having “sexual and inappropriate” conversations with a man who was believed to be Kojima through an online game platform.

Police say Kojima went by the name “Hunter Fox” on social media.

The boy’s father allegedly told officers the two were exchanging photos and sexual texts through Discord and Twitter, adding that they then moved their conversations to FaceTime calls.

The probable cause document states the boy and Kojima arranged to meet on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and the man picked him up. Per Utah State Code, the age of consent is 18 years old. Therefore, the boy was not able to consent in any way.

Kojima continues to face a second-degree felony charge of kidnapping and a class I misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest in Hall County, Neb.