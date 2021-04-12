Are Google services down? Problems access Drive, Classroom reported

FILE – This March 19, 2018 file photo shows the Google app on an iPad in Baltimore. Google says it won’t develop new ways to follow individual users across the internet after it phases out existing ad tracking technology from Chrome browsers in an upcoming overhaul aimed at tightening up privacy. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

(ABC4) – Users of some of Google’s platforms – especially those used by schools – are reporting outages Monday morning.

Downdetector reports problems with Google Drive, Google, and Google Classroom.

Problem reports for Google Drive began pouring in around 6 a.m. MT, spiking at over 6,100 outage reports shortly before 8 a.m. Most users were experiencing problems with the app loading.

Some Twitter users are also reporting problems with Google Docs, part of Google Drive.

Google users reported problems around the same time, saying they were having troubles logging in.

Users of Google Classroom – which helps educators create, distribute, communicate, and grade assignments – reported problems with assignments.

Google acknowledged the outage via Twitter, saying they were aware of the service disruption and are working to resolve the issues.

Google’s Workspace Status Dashboard is reporting servicec disruptions with its Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides, as well as its Classroom. It says users are able to access Google Drive and Classroom, but are seeing error messages, high latency, or other unexpected behavior. Users are also unable to create new documents.

It’s unclear when these issues will be resolved, but problem reports on Downdetector for Google services began declining around 8 a.m. MT.