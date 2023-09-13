LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – A fast food chain that claims to “have the meats” is taking that claim to new heights.

Arby’s announced its latest creation Tuesday: a Big Game Burger, which features a patty made of 34% venison, 33% elk, and 33% ground beef. The burger is then topped with fried onions, pickles, Swiss cheese, and a dark cherry steak sauce, the chain said in a press release.

To go along with the launch of the new menu item, the company also announced a trip to the Colorado Rockies for the Arby’s Hike-Thru on The Big Game Burger Trail, ending at what the company calls “the most remote Arby’s in the world.”

First-come outdoor enthusiasts were invited to take the trail through the wilderness and enjoy a complimentary Big Game Burger at the end, according to the company.

“Arby’s has always been known for our meat expertise, and we’re taking it to the next level — literally — with our new Big Game Burger’s one-of-a-kind blend,” said Ellen Rose, the chief marketing officer of Arby’s.

Those wanting to try the burger without the hike can use Arby’s location finder on their website — but note the burger is only available for a limited time.

This is not the first time Arby’s has had venison on the menu. In 2017, the chain introduced the sandwich to select locations for a very short period and the evolution of the sandwich landed here, according to the announcement.

Arby’s is an international restaurant chain with locations across the United States — the exceptions being Rhode Island and Vermont — as well as in Canada, Costa Rica, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Mexico, South Korea and, of course, Turkey.