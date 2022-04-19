(ABC4) – iPhone users have become pretty accustomed to the constant iOS updates every couple of months. In its latest iOS 15.4 update, Apple has added new emojis — some of which include a pregnant man and multi-racial handshake emojis — that gives users a more inclusive experience.

The iOS 15.4 beta update includes seven new smiley emojis which is the largest number since the iOS 11.1 update in 2017.















For the past couple of years, Apple has made it a point to make considerable efforts when it comes to gender and racial inclusivity. The latest updates continue with the efforts of two new gender-neutral people emojis: a person with a crown, a pregnant person, and a pregnant man.

iPhone users will also see seven new hand gestures emojis, each of which supports skin tone modifiers.

There are now 25 new versions of the handshake emoji.

Users will also find new emoji additions in the animals and nature, food and drinks, objects, and symbols emoji categories.