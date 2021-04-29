Another round of stimulus payments disbursed: Who can expect checks

(ABC4) – If you’re still waiting for your third stimulus check, don’t be disheartened – the IRS recently disbursed another 2 million Economic Impact Payments.

On Friday, April 23, the IRS began disbursing the seventh batch of payments, with an official payment date of Wednesday, April 28. Some Americans likely received the direct payments earlier as provisional or pending deposits.

Here is a look at additional information about this batch of stimulus payments:

This batch of nearly 2 million payments has a value of more than $4.3 billion.

More than 1.2 million payments, a value of over $3 billion, went to eligible individuals the IRS previously lacked enough information to issue an Economic Impact Payment, but who recently filed a tax return.

Included in this batch are additional ongoing supplemental payments for people who previously received payments based on their 2019 tax returns, but are eligible for a new or larger payment based on their recently processed 2020 returns. There were more than 730,000 of these “plus-up” payments, valuing over $1.3 billion.

Overall, this batch contains about 1.1 million direct deposit payments and about 850,000 paper check payments.

The IRS has more stimulus payments to disburse over the coming weeks. These will be sent to eligible individuals the IRS did not have enough information to issue a payment, but who recently filed a tax return, as well as people who qualify for “plus-up” payments.

If you do not normally file a tax return, and have not received Economic Impact Payments, to file a 2020 tax return to get all of the benefits you are entitled to under the law, including tax credits such as the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, and the Earned Income Tax Credit.

Filing a 2020 tax return will also help the IRS determine whether you are eligible for an advance payment of the 2021 Child Tax Credit, which will be disbursed this summer.

People that do not normally file a tax return and do not receive federal benefits may also qualify for these stimulus payments. This includes those experiencing homelessness, the rural poor, and others. Individuals who did not get a first or second round stimulus check, or got less than the full amounts, may be eligible for the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit, but first need to file a 2020 tax return. For more details, visit the IRS’s website.

You can use the Get My Payment tool on the IRS website to check the status of your stimulus or plus-up payments.