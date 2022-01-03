Americans are drinking less, here’s why

(ABC4) – Americans have seen a downward trend in the rate of alcohol consumption over the last two decades, according to Gallup.com, with a spike in non-alcoholic beverages in most recent years.

Non-alcoholic beverage sales increased 33% to $331 million over the last year, and a 315% increase in online non-alcoholic beverage sales, according to data from Nielsen.

More and more consumers have turned to non-alcoholic beverages as an alternative, and data from Nielsen suggests that most non-alcoholic beverage consumers aren’t, in fact, totally sober, but instead may just want to live a healthier lifestyle.

The trend aligns with other health trends such as veganism, with meat-substitute companies growing exponentially, and even partnering up with companies like Burger King and Carl’s Jr.

Millennials and members of Gen Z have been at the forefront of the movement, with adults aged 35 to 54 being more likely to drink than their older and younger counterparts.

Alcohol consumption also correlates with income, according to gallup.com. Less than half of U.S. adults with an annual household income of under $40,000 (44%) say they drink alcoholic beverages, while the number is 62% for those with an income of $40,000 to $100,000 and 81% for those with an income of over $100,000.

Men are also more likely to consume alcohol than women, with the male demographic rate of consumption being 63% in comparison to 57% for the female demographic.

Overall, 60% of U.S. adults currently report drinking alcoholic beverages such as liquor, wine or beer, according to Gallup. This marks a decrease from 65% in 2019, which puts current alcohol consumption on the low end of the range that’s been recorded over the past two decades, with 2010 marking the high as 67%.

The cultural change in young people has been reported as the biggest factor as to why drinking rates have declined, and its not just an American trend, with the number of drinkers internationally decreasing by almost 5% since 2000, from 47.6% to 43.0%, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

If the trends continue, Americans should see rates of sobriety increase even more, and with it, a continued increase in health-consciousness.