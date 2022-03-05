(ABC4) – The Russian Federal Customs Service reported on Saturday that they detained Brittney Griner, an American basketball player, after finding drugs in her luggage.

Officials say that they found vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage at the Sheremetyevo airport near Moscow.

The seven-time W.N.B.A. all-star center for the Phoenix Mercury won two Olympic gold medals with the Untied States women’s national basketball team in 2016 and 2021.

The customs service said in a statement that a criminal case has been opened into the large-scale transportation of drugs, which can carry a sentence of up to 10 years in Russia.

Officials say Griner was taken into custody while the investigation was ongoing.

The Phoenix Mercury has issued a statement on the matter:

“We are aware of and are closely monitoring the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia. We remain in constant contact with her family, her representation, the W.N.B.A. and N.B.A. We love and support Brittney and at this time our main concern is her safety, physical and mental health, and her safe return home.”

The W.N.B.A. has also stated that Griner “has the W.N.B.A.’s full support and our main priority is her swift and safe return to the United States.”

W.N.B.A. players often compete in Russia during their off-season because salaries are higher.

The detainment comes at a particularly sensitive time as the conflict that arose from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine escalates.

The arrest may be looked at as a marker of sorts, where Russia can use a high-profile American athlete as leverage for a potential prisoner exchange with the American government, or a possible reduction in sanctions.