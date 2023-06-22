CLEVELAND (WJW) – Four American Airlines crew members were taken to the hospital after being overcome by fumes in Cleveland on Wednesday morning.

American Airlines flight 1264 was scheduled to depart from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport for Charlotte, North Carolina. While in the process of boarding the plane with passengers, four crew members complained of fumes in the cockpit, according to John Goersmeyer, a representative for Cleveland Hopkins Airport.

The passengers were then taken off the plane and the crew members were taken to the hospital for evaluation by Cleveland Hopkins Intl Airport Fire & Rescue.

No one else on board complained of illness or feeling sick, according to Goersmeyer.

Nexstar’s WJW reached out to American Airlines, which said, “Prior to departing from Cleveland International Airport (CLE), crewmembers reported a possible odor in the cabin of American Airlines flight 1264. The aircraft is currently being inspected by our maintenance team.”