SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Actress Amber Heard is getting ready to take the stand in the bombshell defamation case against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The pair are in a battle over an op-ed that Heard wrote, where she labeled herself a public figure representing domestic abuse.

Although the court has yet to hear Heard’s case, she’s been facing a series of unfavorable headlines, something her team is hoping to change.

Heard is reportedly trying to shift momentum by hiring a new PR firm before her team makes its case.