Amber Alert activated for missing Idaho teen

MINIDOKA COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4 News) – An Amber Alert was issued after authorities say a child was abducted in Minidoka County, Idaho.
The Minidoka Sheriff’s Office is looking for 14-year-old Nayeli Miciela Ford who was last seen in Rupert, Idaho and is believed to be in danger.
She was last seen wearing a wearing a hot pink tank top with ruffles, denim shorts, and white/black Addidas shoes.
Authorities say that the teen may be in the company of C. Villanueva Galarza and Sergio J. Anaya Alcantar. They may be traveling in a gray 2011 Chevrolet Malibu with Idaho License # 2M77260 that was last seen heading possibly westbound to Santa Rosa, California.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Nayeli, contact Minidoka Sheriff’s Office (208) 434-2320.
