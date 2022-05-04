(ABC4) – Millions of women face a difficult decision if the landmark case of Roe v. Wade were to be overturned by the Supreme Court. 25 states are likely to ban abortion if the case were to be overturned.

Many women would have to travel further distances to receive abortion care. Amazon has announced it would cover employees’ travel costs to seek abortion care.

The announcement was first reported by Reuters. An Amazon spokesperson then confirmed the news to CNN Business.

Amazon told its staff it would pay up to $4,000 in travel expenses annually for medical treatments including abortions.

Other companies have made similar announcements such as Citigroup, Yelp, Uber, and Lyft.

The Texas-based company Match Group which owns several dating apps such as Tinder, OkCupid and Hinge also announced a fund to ensure its employees would be able to seek reproductive care outside of Texas

“The company generally does not take political stands unless it is relevant to our business,” said CEO Shar Dubey in a memo at the time. “But in this instance, I personally, as a woman in Texas, could not keep silent.”

While the recent leak of the document suggests the Supreme Court will be overturning Roe v. Wade, the document is still only a draft. It is possible that votes could change.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the leaked draft but said the court’s decision isn’t final.