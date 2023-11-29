SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — What do an Amazon Fire Stick and a blemish spot treatment patch have in common? They were both among the list of top-selling items during Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

On Tuesday, Nov. 28, Amazon revealed what online shoppers were buying the most of during its extended Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales – which ran from Nov. 17 to Nov. 27. Around the world, Amazon customers reportedly bought more than one billion items overall from the online marketplace.

So what were the top-selling items this Black Friday? See below to find out:

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original

Ring Video Doorbell

BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We kicked off the holiday season with Prime Big Deal Days in October, and extended our Black Friday and Cyber Monday holiday shopping event to 11 days to accommodate even more deals over more days to make shopping more convenient for customers,” said Worldwide Amazon Stores CEO Doug Herrington.

Big business wasn’t the only thing that benefitted from customers kicking off their holiday shopping. She’s Birdie Personal Safety Alarm and the Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza Card Game were among the top sellers for small businesses. In fact, Amazon said 500 million items purchased during the sale were from independent sellers, most of which were small or medium-sized businesses.

According to a report from Adobe, Americans $9.8 billion on Black Friday and another $12.4 billion on Cyber Monday. Adobe’s data, which examines trillions of retail data points using Adobe Analytics, shows most Americans are buying electronics or kids’ toys for their holiday shopping.

Adobe’s report indicates not having the money right this moment isn’t slowing down spending either. Overall, Adobe’s data reports spending during the holiday season has grown year-over-year since the pandemic and $8.3 billion has been spent through “Buy-Now-Pay-Later” programs.

Amazon reported the 2023 Black Friday season was its “biggest ever” compared to the same 11-day period of previous years and with more deals to come, they’re expecting Americans to buy more.