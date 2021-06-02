Amazon Prime Day is coming, some deals already available

(ABC4) – Mark your calendars – Amazon Prime Day is coming. If you can’t wait, don’t worry – some deals have already begun.
The two-day shopping event will span June 21-22 and feature over 2 million deals for Prime members across every category, from fashion and electronics to toys and automotive.
For the two weeks leading up to the event, Prime members can receive a $10 credit to use on Prime Day by spending $10 on select U.S. small business products and brands in Amazon’s store. You can earn the credit from June 7-20. For more details, click here.
Prime Day will officially kick off on June 21 at midnight Pacific Time (1 a.m. in Utah) and run through June 22.
Amazon reports some deals have already started. Here is a list of what you can expect, courtesy of Amazon:
- Electronics: Save on JBL Headphones.
- Fire TVs: Customers can save by purchasing Fire TVs starting at $99.99, including Insignia 24-inch Smart TV ($99.99), Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD TV ($129.99), and Insignia 43-inch Smart 4K HD TV ($219.99).
- Toys: Save on select toys and games from LEGO, Hasbro, Barbie, Fisher-Price, Radio Flyer, Magna-Tiles, and Paw Patrol, including learning, technology, arts & crafts, outdoor and sports toys.
- Kitchen:Save on select Margaritaville blenders, 25% on select GoWise air fryers, and up to 30% on Le Creuset cast iron and stoneware products.
- Home: Save on select furniture, rugs, home décor, artwork, as well as robotic vacuums from Shark and Bissel and air purifiers from Levoit and Toshiba.
- Pets: Save up to 20% off PetSafe Feeders and up to 19% off PetSafe Easy Walk Harnesses.
- Home improvement: Save on select DEWALT 20-Volt MAX tools and jobsite accessories and the Z GRILLS Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker. For your smart home, save up to 20% on select ecobee products. Save on select First Alert smoke detectors.
- Everyday essentials: Save up to 20% on select Scott, Kleenex, and Wypall products.
- Books: Customers can enjoy deals and discounts on select Kindle books. Visit amazon.com/kindle-ebooks and select Kindle Book Deals for more information.
- Amazon Music: Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get our best deal ever—four months free with unlimited access to more than 70 million songs ad-free and millions of podcast episodes. In addition, with the purchase of select Amazon Echo devices, Prime members new to Amazon Music Unlimited can get six months free.
- Prime Gaming: For a limited time, Prime members can immerse themselves in Battlefield 4, available free from Prime Gaming (regular price $19.99). From June 1 until June 20, Prime members can claim one game code redeemable on Origin for Battlefield 4 Standard edition. To claim Battlefield 4 and see all the other Prime Gaming offers currently available to Prime members, including more free games and in-game content for games including Valorant, Rainbow Six Siege, and Apex Legends, visit gaming.amazon.com.
- Audible: Prime members save over 50% on the first four months of Audible Premium Plus, at $6.95 a month. Membership includes an unbeatable selection of new releases and best sellers, plus unlimited listening to thousands of select Originals, audiobooks, podcasts, and more.
- Wondery+:Prime members can get four months free of Wondery+, the ultimate immersive podcast listening experience with ad-free listening, early access to new shows, and exclusive content from all your favorite Wondery originals, including Dr. Death, Even the Rich, and Business Wars.