Amazon Prime Day is coming, some deals already available

(ABC4) – Mark your calendars – Amazon Prime Day is coming. If you can’t wait, don’t worry – some deals have already begun.

The two-day shopping event will span June 21-22 and feature over 2 million deals for Prime members across every category, from fashion and electronics to toys and automotive.

For the two weeks leading up to the event, Prime members can receive a $10 credit to use on Prime Day by spending $10 on select U.S. small business products and brands in Amazon’s store. You can earn the credit from June 7-20. For more details, click here.

Prime Day will officially kick off on June 21 at midnight Pacific Time (1 a.m. in Utah) and run through June 22.

Amazon reports some deals have already started. Here is a list of what you can expect, courtesy of Amazon: