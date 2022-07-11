If you don’t have an Amazon Prime membership yet, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and take advantage of all the perks.

(ABC4) – Amazon Prime Day is just hours away and the two-day savings event includes smart TVs starting at $89.99.

When does Prime Day start?

Prime day begins at 1 a.m. MDT and ends on July 13.

What brands are participating?

Beats

Casper

ELEMIS

Levi’s

iRobot

SharkNinja

Fashion styles from Amazon Essentials

Simple Joys by Carters

Select products from Sony, Bose, and GE

Amazon Prime Member early offerings

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, there are early deals and new member-only offerings available that include:

Three months of free subscription to Wondery+

30-day free trial, and a 60% discount on an IMDbpro annual membership

Save up to 55% on select Amazon devices including Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) and Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Kids, Kindle Paperwhite, Amazon Glow with Tangram Bits, Halo Band, Luna Controller, Fire 7 Tablet (2019 release), Echo Dot (4th Gen) with a Free Smart Bulb, Ring Alarm Security Kit 8-Piece (2nd Gen), Blink Video Doorbell, eero mesh WiFi routers, and more.

Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get four months free, unlimited access to more than 90 million songs ad-free, in high-quality streaming audio, and millions of podcast episodes.

Free Prime games

Three months of Audible Premium Plus Free

Prime members save 20% on “select everyday essentials at Amazon Fresh stores across the U.S.

From July 1 to July 29, Prime members get a $200 Amazon Gift Card when approved for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card.

Smart TV deals

There will be several deals on Fire TVs and Smart TVs from popular brands like Toshiba, Insignia, Pioneer, and Amazon.