Aflac to award up to $100K for medical expenses

(ABC4)- Aflac wants to help people pay for their medical bills.

The company announced on Oct. 1 the CareGrant initiative, which is intended to address the issue of medical debt. The goal of the initiative is to help individuals, families, and communities pay their medical care expenses or monthly bills.

The initiative is part of a broader $1 million CareGrants commitment throughout 2022, according to a company press release. Aflac is giving non-policyholders throughout the U.S. a chance to share their stories, enter, and win a $5,000 CareGrant to help with expenses that continue after a medical incident or emergency.

Aflac will award up to $100,000 to individuals & families. The goal of the initiative is for families and those with medical expenses to focus on recovery and not their finances.

“Many hard-working Americans have been negatively impacted by long-standing health inequities, such as access to care for people of color and low-income communities, and the unemployed,” Aflac Chief Marketing Officer Shannon Watkins said. The final day to apply for the grant is Oct. 31.

To sign up, visit the initiative website and register here.