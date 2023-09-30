SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Aerosmith is postponing the remainder of their 2023 tour dates, including their scheduled stop to Salt Lake City.

The band made the announcement on Friday, Sept. 29, following Steven Tyler’s ongoing vocal injury.

On Sept. 11, Tyler reportedly received strict doctor’s orders to not sing for about a month. Tyler said he sustained vocal cord damage during a show that led to subsequent bleeding.

A few weeks later, on Sept. 29, the band posted that Tyler’s injury was more serious than they initially thought.

In the post, the band said Tyler’s doctor confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx, requiring on-going care.

“Patience is essential,” Tyler said.

As a result of the injury, all of the currently scheduled PEACE OUT shows will be postponed until sometime in 2024, with new dates to be announced.

“I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back out there as soon as we can!” Tyler posted.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, and refunds will be available for those unable to attend once those dates are announced, the band said. Fans with questions regarding refunds should reach out to their point of purchase.