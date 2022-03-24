(ABC4) – As of March 23, world-renowned sports brand Adidas announced a name, image, and likeness (NIL) network that will grant student-athletes at all Adidas-sponsored Division-I schools the opportunity to become Adidas influencers.

According to USA TODAY, Adidas is the first major sports brand to propose anything like this. The program will stretch across the 109 schools the company sponsors, including Utah’s very own Weber State University, Southern Utah University, and Utah Valley University. Additionally, the network has the ability to reach over 50,000 athletes within 23 different college sports, as Tweeted by Nicole Auerbach, Senior Writer of The Athletic and Sirius XM Host.

The program will be implemented next fall at historically black colleges and universities, as well as Power 5 schools. By April of 2023, it’s expected that every Adidas-sponsored school will have access to the program.

Qualified student-athletes will have the chance to receive compensation for social media posts and earn a percentage of the sales they influence on the Adidas website, as noted by USA TODAY.

This unique NIL deal targeting student-athletes comes as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overthrow the NCAA’s restrictions on “education-related benefits” in June of 2021.

An Adidas representative told USA TODAY that athletes who partake in the networking opportunity are still required to follow their school’s state laws and that the program would not limit student-athletes to work in collaboration with another brand if they wish to do so.