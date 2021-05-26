Active shooter investigation underway in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Clara County Sheriff is investigating an active shooter situation in San Jose.
The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority said someone fired shots at a light-rail train in their maintenance yard on Wednesday morning.
The Guadalupe Yard is located off of West Younger Ave, near N San Pedro St. The sheriff is asking people to stay away from the area.
KRON4 reporter Camila Barco said several roads are blocked off and there are multiple police vehicles, as well as the San Jose Fire Department.
VTA told KRON4 around 7 a.m. they are trying to confirm with the Santa Clara County Sheriff whether someone is in custody.
This story will be updated.