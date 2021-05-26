Active shooter investigation underway in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Clara County Sheriff is investigating an active shooter situation in San Jose.

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority said someone fired shots at a light-rail train in their maintenance yard on Wednesday morning.

The Guadalupe Yard is located off of West Younger Ave, near N San Pedro St. The sheriff is asking people to stay away from the area.

Deputies currently on scene for an active shooter investigation in the area of 100 W. Younger Ave. SJ. Please stay away from the area. More info to follow. — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) May 26, 2021

KRON4 reporter Camila Barco said several roads are blocked off and there are multiple police vehicles, as well as the San Jose Fire Department.

Units are currently at the scene of a shooting in the area of Younger Av and San Pedro St.



This is still an active scene and we ask that everyone stay out of the area while we conduct our investigation.



TOC: 6:34 AM — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) May 26, 2021

VTA told KRON4 around 7 a.m. they are trying to confirm with the Santa Clara County Sheriff whether someone is in custody.

This story will be updated.