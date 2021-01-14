A look at who will guest host ‘Jeopardy!’

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 13: Katie Couric visits “The O’Reilly Factor” at FOX Studios on May 13, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by D Dipasupil/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Following the death of beloved “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek last year, a handful of celebrities have stepped up to — temporarily — fill Trebek’s shoes.

The television program announced Wednesday that journalist Katie Couric, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, ‘The Big Bang Theory’ actress Mayim Bialik, and “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker will all guest host the game show.

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 13: Katie Couric visits “The O’Reilly Factor” at FOX Studios on May 13, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by D Dipasupil/Getty Images)

DETROIT, MI – DECEMBER 29: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers smiles during warms up prior to the start of the game aganist the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)



FILE – In this May 13, 2015 file photo, Bill Whitaker attends the CBS Network 2015 Programming Upfront in New York. Whitaker, who has done several stories on criminal justice in four years at “60 Minutes,” urged 44 men who earned college degrees Wednesday, June 8, 2018, while inmates at New York’s Sing Sing state prison to go “seize your place in the universe” with what they’ve learned. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

With each guest appearance, a donation will be made to a charity of the host’s choosing that’s equal to the cumulative winnings of the week’s contestants.

“Alex was a legend, revered by all of us,” said “Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards. “I want to thank our guest hosts, who will not only help all of us celebrate his great legacy, but also bring their own touch to the show.”

Jeopardy winner and BYU alum Ken Jennings has been guest hosting the show since Jan. 11.

Trebek hosted the popular show for 37 seasons, taping his last episodes Oct. 29. His final episodes ran the first week of January.