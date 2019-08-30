Live Now
Update on Gun Range fire evacuations

Newsfore Opt-In Form

A Georgia officer resigns after friend borrows badge for free snacks

National

by: AP News

Posted: / Updated:

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia probation officer has resigned and her friend has been arrested for borrowing that officer’s badge and gun to get free snacks at a QuikTrip.

WSB-TV reports 33-year-old Pektra LaQuiche Edgerton was arrested and charged with impersonating an officer. Gwinnett County Police Officer J.T. Smith says he saw Edgerton inside the store with a badge and gun requesting free snacks and her actions seemed suspicious.

Edgerton admitted that she used Probation Officer Branid Green’s gun and badge.

Latest stories:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS