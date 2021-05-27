9th victim dies in San Jose mass shooting

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A ninth victim of the VTA railyard shooting in San Jose died Wednesday night in the hospital.

The Office of the Medical Examiner-Coroner has identified them as 49-year-old Alex Ward Fritch, who was taken to the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center after the shooting, the Santa Clara County Emergency Office Center said.

The victim’s family has been notified.

Eight additional people were killed in the mass shooting and were previously identified:

Paul Delacruz Megia, age 42

Taptejdeep Singh, age 36

Adrian Balleza, age 29

Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, age 35

Timothy Michael Romo, age 49

Michael Joseph Rudometkin, age 40

Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, age 63

Lars Kepler Lane, age 63

The gunman, 57-year-old Samuel Cassidy, opened fire at his workplace on the morning of May 26 at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority railyard. He killed himself as police were arriving on the scene, making a total of 10 people dead.

Victims’ grief-stricken families sat huddled together, holding hands and crying, after learning they had lost a loved one, Rosen told reporters, describing the scene inside a county building.

“They’re just sitting and holding hands and crying,” Rosen said. “It’s terrible. It’s awful. It’s raw. People are learning they lost their husband, their son, their brother.” He said about 100 people were inside the family reunification center.

“Our hearts are pained for the families of those we have lost in this horrific shooting,” San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said on Twitter.

“These folks were heroes during COVID 19, the buses never stopped running, VTA didn’t stop running. They just kept at work, and now we’re really calling on them to be heroes a second time to survive such a terrible, terrible tragedy,” Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez.