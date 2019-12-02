9 members of same Idaho family killed in South Dakota plane crash

SOUTH DAKOTA (ABC4 News – East Idaho News) – Nine members of the same family have been identified as those killed in a plane crash in South Dakota, according to East Idaho News.

Jim Hansen Sr., his sons, Kirk and Jim Hansen Jr., and six others, including two children died after their plane crashed on Saturday. Three others were injured, but are expected to survive.

The Hansens were executives with Conrad & Bischoff, Kyäni and KJ’s Super Stores, and their families were well known throughout Idaho, especially around the Idaho Falls community.

Brian Wood, the owner of Wood Funeral Home told East Idaho News the Hansen’s were “pillars in the community.”

The family had gone on a weekend hunting trip and were returning to Idaho Falls when the crash happened near the Chamberlain Municipal Airport.

The family released the following statement:

The outpouring of love and expressions of concern for the welfare of the Hansen, Dennert, and Naylor families in the aftermath of the tragic accident on Nov. 30, 2019, have been overwhelming. The families wish to express their deepest gratitude for the numerous friends, family and Business Partners who have reached out with support, prayers and best wishes during this trying time.

The legacy of Jim Hansen, Kirk Hansen and their father, Jim Hansen Sr., will be preserved and will flourish through their families and established Business Partners today, tomorrow and into the future.

Condolences can be submitted to remembrance@kyani.com.

While flowers are a wonderful expression of love and support for Leann, Rebecca, Coralie, and all other family members affected by this tragedy, the family asks that, in keeping with the Hansen’s goal of helping people in need, and providing opportunities for others to grow temporally and spiritually on the path to become Christ-like disciples, that donations be tendered to the established Caring Hands Program developed by the Kyani Corporation to help people in need both at home and abroad.



With love and deepest gratitude,The Hansen Family

The remaining names of those who died in the crash was released on Sunday:

Stockton Hansen – son of Kirk and Rebecca

Logan Hansen – son of Kirk and Rebecca

Kyle Naylor – son-in-law of Kirk and Rebecca

Tyson Dennert – son-in-law of Kirk and Rebecca

Jake Hansen – son of Jim Jr. and Leann

Houston Hansen – grandson of Jim Jr. and Leann

A report on the crash details will be released within about a week, according to the NTSB.

