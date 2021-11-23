80 turtles rescued on the Las Vegas Strip, downtown area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Monday evening, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department updated the public on the status of several baby turtles after being rescued by officers on the Las Vegas Strip as well as the downtown Las Vegas area.

Last week, Captain Dori Koren with Metro, released the video below on Twitter, that showed people illegally selling the red-eared sliders on Las Vegas Boulevard, adding a caption that reads, “Well this is a first… even for Vegas.”

80 turtles are now in the care of the Animal Foundation and are ready for adoption.

(Video courtesy: @dorikoren LVMPD)

The shelter says they’re a long-term commitment because it’s illegal to release them in the wild.

The turtles are expected to grow to be 12-inches in diameter and will eventually need a giant tank or pond to live in.

For more on adoption information click HERE.

(Photo courtesy: Animal Foundation)

(Photo courtesy: Animal Foundation)

(Photo courtesy: Animal Foundation)