8-year-old California girl dies from flu

BAKERSFIELD (KGET) -An 8-year-old Bakersfield girl has died of the flu, one of 11 Kern County residents who has succumbed to the virus this season.

Aasiyha Jackson, a second-grader at Norris Elementary School in northwest Bakersfield, began feeling sick at school on Feb. 14, her family told KGET’s Amber Frias.

The family treated Aasiyha at home for four days before taking her to a doctor on Feb. 18, her mother, Tresheena Redd, said.

Redd said she was unable to get medication for a full day because of insurance issues.

When Aasiyha didn’t improve after getting the medicine, her mother called an ambulance on Feb. 19.

Aasiyha died at Memorial Hospital within an hour of arrival, Redd said.

Influenza B is one of two strains of the flu circulating the world this year. It is considered especially dangerous to children because it has not circulated in several years, according to the Kern County Public Health Department. That means children have not been exposed to it and therefore have less immunity.

The Jackson family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with expenses.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: