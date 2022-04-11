(ABC4) – After 77 years of operating under its pink and blue guise, legendary ice-cream chain Baskin-Robbins has announced a rebrand with a fresh new logo, new colors, and limited merch — and new ice cream of course.

The ice cream chain is aiming to inspire everyone to “Seize the Yay” through a rebrand and new campaign, the company announced on Monday

The new logo features the letters “B” and “R” next to each other with pink and brown colors — ditching the iconic pink and blue duo.

Aside from a brand new logo, Baskin-Robbins says they are refreshing packaging, employee uniforms, and a tagline encouraging customers to “Seize the Yay” – appreciating every moment, no matter how big or small.

“For more than 75 years, Baskin-Robbins has been the destination for celebrating the moments that matter most. Our new look and manifesto recognize the extraordinary role ice cream has played in our customers’ lives, along with our continued commitment to innovation and creating someone’s next favorite flavor,” said Jerid Grandinetti, Vice President of Marketing and Culinary at Baskin-Robbins. “Small moments that spark joy often get taken for granted. We’re encouraging people to pause and celebrate any moment that brings happiness with Baskin-Robbins.”

To celebrate the relaunch, the company is launching its first-ever collection of limited-edition merch set to debut on April 18.

Three new flavors are also going to be inaugurated as part of the relaunch:

Non-Dairy Mint Chocochunk: This brand-new non-dairy flavor is a contemporary take on a well-known classic. Sweet mint meets thick chocolate chunks and a gooey fudge swirl with a melt-in-your-mouth coconutmilk base – it’s sure to be your new favorite “just because” flavor.

Ube Coconut Swirl: Ube (pronounced "oo-beh") and coconut flavored ice creams meet vibrant, purple ube-flavored swirls, creating an authentic scoop with hints of sweet vanilla and nuttiness. Made with real ube from the Philippines , this sweet, balanced treat is perfect for ube lovers and ube newbies alike!

Totally Unwrapped™: An iconic duo of peanut butter and chocolate ice creams packed with fudge-covered pretzels, fudge and caramel covered peanuts, and an ooey-gooey salted caramel swirl. This unforgettable Flavor of the Month is an ode to a classic candy bar with a cool and creamy twist.

According to the Franchise Times, Baskin-Robbins has 2,419 stores in the U.S. and 5,322 internationally.