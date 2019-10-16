$6K reward for info, arrest in Alabama 3-year-old’s abduction

An Amber Alert has been expanded for Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney since she was abducted from a birthday party in Birmingham Saturday night. (Photo courtesy of family)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Latest on the kidnapping of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

Family speaks as the community comes together to pass out flyers and continue to search for missing 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.

12:30 p.m.

ADDITIONAL REWARD OFFERED

In a hastily-called press conference, Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith announced additional rewards for information leading to Kamille’s location or an arrest in her disappearance.

Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr along with Governor Kay Ivey are offering a $5,000 reward and an anonymous citizen is offering $1,000. The rewards offered are a total of $6,000.

“We have quite a few leads we’re following up on…we’re doing everything we can to bring this child home,” Chief Smith says.

According to Chief Smith, officials believe Kamille may still be in the area. Police have not disclosed whether she was in the vehicle that was recovered.

If you have any information regarding the investigation or the location of Kamille, “Cupcake” McKinney please call Crimestoppers 205-254-7777, or TIPS at 205-297-8413.

8:41 a.m.

LOCAL ATTORNEY MAKES OFFER FOR CHILD’S RETURN

Birmingham attorney Eric Guster, of the Guster Law Firm, took to Facebook Live Tuesday morning in an effort to bring Kamille home. The 3-year-old was last seen at a birthday party in the Tom Brown Village Saturday night.

In the video, which has been shared over 1,000 times, Guster offers his services to Kamille’s abuctor(s) for $1, in exchange for the child’s safe return.

"If you reach out to me…you bring me this child, pay me a dollar, I'm your lawyer at that point. I can't tell people who you are…I won't even look at your face. I just want this baby back," Guster says.













The well-known lawyer says he will not represent the abductor(s) at a trial, but he promises to keep them anonymous, an attorney-client privilege. Guster has served as a legal analyst for media including MSNBC, CNN, The Today Show, FOX News Channel and Good Morning Britain.

As of Tuesday morning, Birmingham Police have not released any updates on the investigation into Kamille’s disappearance. As of Monday, officers have detained two people and recovered one vehicle in connection with the abduction. An Amber Alert for Kamille was expanded from Alabama into surrounding states.

Anyone with information related to Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s kidnapping is urged to contact Birmingham Police at (205) 297-8413. Tips may also be directed to Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

Click here to donate to a GoFundMe page to help aid in Kamille’s search.