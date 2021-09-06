6-year-old dead after incident on Colorado adventure park ride

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (ABC4) – A 6-year-old girl is dead after an incident on an amusement park ride in Colorado.

On Sunday, Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park confirmed an incident had occurred on the Haunted Mine Drop, resulting in one person dying. Employees began first aid until paramedics arrived, but the child was pronounced dead, ABC4 affiliate KDVR reports.

The coroner’s office has identified the victim as a 6-year-old girl from Colorado Springs. She had been vacationing in Glenwood Springs with her family. An autopsy has been scheduled for later this week, KDVR reports, and an investigating is underway to determine the circumstances that led to her death.

For the investigation, Glenwood Caverns is closed on Monday and Tuesday, a notice on its website reads. The park says it does have a height requirement to ride the Haunted Mine Drop – 46″, or 3’10”. The Haunted Mine Drop opened in July 2017 and sends riders plummeting 110 feet below ground.

This death comes less than a month after a man fell at Utah’s Lagoon Amusement Park and died. In mid-August, the 32-year-old man fell about 50 feet from the park’s Sky Ride. An initial investigation does not indicate there was a mechanical malfunction to the ride or the specific car the man was riding in at the time of the fall.

A paraplegic man who was injured on a roller coaster at Lagoon is now suing the park, saying his paralyzed leg was not properly secured and hit foot was shredded. The lawsuit says Matthew Christensen’s ligament in his big toe was “irreparably shredded,” and that he suffered fractures to his lower leg, toe, and two other foot bones.