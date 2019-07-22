6-year-old baseball coach loses it after being ejected from game

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WFLA) – A meltdown on the baseball field isn’t uncommon, but this one is kind of adorable.

6-year-old “Coach Drake” got ejected from a Kalamazoo Growlers game in the seventh inning and it did not make him happy.

He threw some bats and even dumped a bucket of balls on the field.

According to the announcer, Coach Drake holds the league’s record for ejections.

The Growlers lost 12 to 9.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: