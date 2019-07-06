7.1 earthquake felt in Southern California

RIDGECREST, Calif. (AP) – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 has jolted Southern California, but there are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake hit at 8:19 p.m. Friday and was centered 11 miles from Ridgecrest, where a magnitude 6.4 quake struck on Thursday.

The quake was felt downtown as a rolling motion that seemed to last at least a half-minute. It was felt as far away as Las Vegas, and the USGS says it also was felt in Mexico.

The NBA Summer League game in Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas was postponed.

For precautionary reasons, the remainder of tonight’s @NBASummerLeague action at Thomas & Mack Center has been postponed. — NBA (@NBA) July 6, 2019

The San Diego Padres and LA Dodgers were not fazed by the quake. The continued to their game as usual (NBD).

If the preliminary magnitude is correct, it would be the largest Southern California quake in 20 years.

