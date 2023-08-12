Courtesy of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Five members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were killed in the recent deadly wildfires in Maui, according to a press release.

Officials said four of the five that died were a part of the same family.

The Hawaii National Guard is involved in the recovery process and is currently assessing damage throughout the island. Church members are reportedly “joining neighbors and friends in offering comfort and service in the wake of the deadly wildfires,” the release states.

The identities of the deceased have not been released at this time.

Deadly wildfires that swept with alarming speed through the Hawaiian island reduced hundreds of homes to ash, sending emergency workers scrambling Saturday to find temporary housing for those lucky enough to survive.

The tragedy has reportedly taken at least 80 lives. Death tolls could rise are search efforts continue.

If you would like to help in the relief, ABC4 Utah and its parent company Nexstar has partnered up with the American Red Cross — you can donate directly toward those impacted by the tragedy here.