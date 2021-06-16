46K dishwashers recalled nationwide, possible fire hazard

(ABC4) – Cove Appliances announced a recall on their dishwashers after five reports of burning smells, flames, and smoking inside the dishwasher.

Cove’s 24-inch built in dishwasher’s heating element can fail to properly shut off and can overheat.

According to the recall, model numbers are DW2450 and DW2450WS. The recalled dishwashers have serial numbers between 20000100 through 20044445.

Consumers who have the same model and serial numbers should immediately stop using, unplug from the power source, and contact Cove Appliance for a free repair.

Cove states the appliance was sold at stores nationwide from February 2018 through May 2021.