43 items collected during raid on Daybell home in Idaho

SALEM, Utah (ABC4 News) – 43 items of potential evidence were removed from the home of Chad and Lori Daybell, according to East Idaho News.

The search of the home occurred on Friday, and was executed by Fremont County Detectives, Rexburg Police Department and the Forensic Unit from the FBI’s Salt Lake City office.

“We are trying to clarify things and figure out what happened there,” Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries told EastIdahoNews.com.

Humphries said the items included computers, cell phones, journals, documents and medications, which have been sent to forensic experts for examination.

The search comes amid the disappearance of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, who are the children of Chad’s current wife, Lori (Vallow) Daybell, and the investigation into the death of Tammy Daybell, Chad’s ex-wife, who was found dead in the Salem home Oct. 19.

Tammy Daybell’s death was originally thought to be from natural causes but is now considered suspicious and her remains were exhumed on Dec. 11. Police are now waiting for the results of an autopsy in her case.

