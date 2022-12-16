GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The driver of a tractor-trailer was charged after an overnight crash that spilled 40,000 pounds of meatballs across Interstate 95 in Virginia.

Virginia State Police confirmed they responded to the crash scene on 1-95 southbound in Grenville County around 12:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

The investigation determined the tractor-trailer, driven by Al Stenford, ran off the road, overcorrected and struck a guardrail. The vehicle jackknifed, causing the trailer to detach. The driver of another tractor-trailer, also traveling southbound, couldn’t avoid the trailer and crashed into it.

A crash involving two tractor-trailers sent one person to the hospital Friday and closed several lanes of Interstate 95 in Greensville County on Dec. 16, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Greensville County Volunteer Fire Department)

The accident caused the shutdown of all northbound and southbound lanes of I-95 until 4:30 a.m.

The Greensville County Fire Department said it took over two hours to free the truck’s operator from the vehicle. The driver was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Stenford was charged with failing to obey a highway marking.