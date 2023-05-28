RED RIVER, N.M. (KRQE) — Three men were killed in a shooting involving two rival biker gangs during a motorcycle rally in New Mexico on Saturday, state police have confirmed.

Around 5 p.m., gunshots were reported near Main Street in Red River, according to New Mexico State Police. When officers arrived, they found two people dead and six more injured.

Five of the injured were transported to local hospitals, where one person was later pronounced dead. Another individual was airlifted to a Denver hospital.

Sunday, NMSP Chief Tim Johnson gave an update and said all eight individuals involved have been identified as outlaw motorcycle gang members from the “Water Dogs” and “Bandidos.”

He identified those killed as Anthony Silva, 26, of Los Lunas; Randy Sanchez, 46, of Albuquerque; and Damian Breaux, 46, of Socorro.

NMSP said the shooting stemmed from a previous altercation between the rival gangs in Albuquerque.

At this time, 30-year-old Jacob Castillo, of Rio Rancho, has been charged with an open count of murder. He was injured during the incident and hospitalized. Once he is released, he will be booked into the Taos County Detention Center.

Two others have been arrested on unrelated charges, according to Johnson. Matthew Jackson, 39, of Texas, was charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm in a liquor establishment and booked into the Taos County Detention Center. Christopher Garcia, 41, of Texas, was charged with possession of cocaine and was being treated at a hospital Sunday.

The three other men injured in the shootout haven’t been identified.

“There will be zero tolerance from this point forward [Memorial Day weekend]. That is traffic violations for 1 mile an hour over, seatbelt, jaywalking. We are going to stop and talk to everyone if they violate any law, traffic, or criminal. We are going to run them through NCIC,” said NMSP Chief Johnson. “Anybody with warrants, or anybody who can be arrested, will be arrested. This is not going to happen again this weekend because we are not going to allow it.”

The town’s calendar touted the 41st annual Red River Memorial Motorcycle Rally, saying “Get ready for the rumble as 28,000 bikers from all different backgrounds line Main Street for one crazy party.”

Most of Main Street closed to the public on Sunday as part of the State Police’s investigation and law enforcement requested businesses in the area remain closed. Authorities say there is no threat to the community.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.